Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by phone with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As writes RIA NewsDuring the conversation, the sides noted the need to follow the provisions of the statement of the foreign ministers of the three states of October 10, which provides for a ceasefire in the conflict zone for humanitarian purposes.

Lavrov, Bayramov and Mnatsakanyan also spoke about the importance of substantive negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Recall, following consultations in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia adopted a joint document on a ceasefire in Karabakh from 12:00 on October 10 “for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.” However, soon fighting in the conflict zone resumed.

Earlier today it was reported that in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, the death toll as a result of rocket fire exceeded ten people, almost 40 more were injured. In turn, the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reports about two shelling of Stepanakert per day.