During a telephone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is stated on October 17 in a message on website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow pointed out to Yerevan and Baku to strictly follow the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of October 10 on a humanitarian ceasefire. Lavrov also stressed the relevance of the statement by the presidents of Russia, France and the United States on Nagorno-Karabakh on October 1.

The parties reaffirmed the importance of the agreement reached in Moscow on the commencement of substantive negotiations with the aim of an early achievement of peace in the region on the basis of basic principles through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

On October 9, following negotiations held in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. However, the truce is not being respected.

On October 1, the presidents of Russia, the United States and France, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, issued a joint statement on Karabakh. The leaders condemned the escalation of violence in the region, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians.