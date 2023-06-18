The actions of German politicians are not based on the logic and interests of the country. Thus, on June 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the decision of the Federal Republic of Germany to designate Russia as the “most serious threat” in the framework of the new national security strategy.

“It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements, documents adopted by modern German politicians. They are not based on logic or on the interests of Germany itself and the German people,” Lavrov said in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1“.

In addition, the head of the Foreign Ministry recalled that German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock had previously explained the low standard of living of Germans as forced measures to support Ukraine.

“Berlin constantly declares that they are defending their European values ​​in Ukraine <...> If Germany considers the return to Nazism to be the values ​​that are now flourishing in Ukraine, then this is very sad. This is a dangerous development of events,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, on June 18, member of the German Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany party Markus Frohnmeier accused the heads of the Foreign and Economic Affairs Ministry Annalena Berbock and Robert Habek of working for Ukraine, and not for the interests of Germany. According to him, these politicians prioritize the needs of Ukraine than the interests of German voters.

On June 16, the newspaper Die Welt reported that Germany does not have the opportunity to make additional payments to the EU budget due to support for Ukraine. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner noted that other EU states “feel the same.”

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced by Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.