The European Union has been consistently breaking off relations with Russia. This statement was made on Monday, February 15, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the completion of negotiations with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in St. Petersburg.

According to him, interaction with representatives of the organization is a rare meeting and discussion in their course mainly of the interests of Brussels. Lavrov stressed that Moscow is ready to normalize relations, provided that Russia’s interests are taken into account.

“We are ready to consider any issues that may be of mutual interest. But meetings occurring from time to time do not necessarily mean relations, ”the Russian minister said.

He added that Russia does not intend to “leave Europe”, since it maintains friendly relations with many European countries.

Lavrov called the turning point in relations with the EU the crisis in Ukraine, which began in 2014 after the coup d’etat.

“The European Union has shown, by and large, its helplessness in relation to the agreement that was reached right on the eve of the coup between the government and the opposition and which were signed by Germany, France and Poland,” the diplomat said.

Lavrov also expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian opposition ignored this agreement.

Earlier in February, the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, said that the European Union and Ukraine had united in attempts to bring down Moscow’s relations with Brussels. He also recalled that NATO countries blamed Russia for the failure to comply with the Minsk agreements and blocking the resolution of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.