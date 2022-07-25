Lavrov said that strikes on the port of Odessa do not contradict Russia’s obligations

The strikes of the Russian armed forces on targets in the port of Odessa do not contradict the obligations that the country assumed in Istanbul after signing an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. This was stated on Monday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following a visit to the Republic of the Congo, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“As for the targets that were hit, they are located in a separate military part of the port. The target was a combat boat and an ammunition depot, where Harpoon missiles were recently delivered to pose a threat to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, ”Lavrov explained.