On the anniversary of the Ukraine war, Russia is making a big splash: the Duma is planning a special session, and Putin is giving a speech. News ticker.

Update from February 15, 1:07 p.m.: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a speech to the Russian State Duma – and used it to accuse the West of a long-planned conspiracy against Russia. The aim of this is to make it a kind of restricted area and to declare it a rogue state.

The US and its “satellite states” are currently waging an “all-out, hybrid war” against Russia, Lavrov said – despite the fact that it was Putin who had his army invade Ukraine about a year ago. The West is waging its “hybrid war” with a variety of means, Lavrov claimed: “From direct military support” to the alleged neo-Nazis in power in Ukraine, to “unprecedented illegal sanctions” to “blatant lies to intimidate Russia to demonize”.

Russia, on the other hand, tried “until the last moment” to “de-escalate tensions,” Lavrov claimed. To this end, in December 2021, Putin submitted an “Initiative for Mutual Security Guarantees” to the West. Lavrov apparently means that in December 2021, when 70,000 Russian soldiers were already standing on the Ukrainian border, Putin had demanded a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet republics would never join the alliance. NATO then declared that Russia had no say in the matter, but was open to dialogue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his speech to the Duma on Wednesday (February 15). © Sergei Fadeichev/Imago

Ukraine War: Almost complete Russian army in Ukraine

Update from February 15, 11:50 a.m.: The West is increasing its own security by helping Ukraine defeat Russia. This was said by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an interview with the broadcaster BBC. According to Wallace, 97 percent of the Russian army is now tied up in Ukraine. The “attrition rate” is very high, the “combat effectiveness” of the Russians has dropped by an estimated 40 percent, according to the defense minister. Almost two-thirds of Russian tanks are destroyed or broken. “This has a direct impact on the security of Europe.”

Russia has so far proved incapable of assembling an army that could “penetrate” Ukraine’s defenses, Wallace said in the interview. Russia’s strategy is currently reminiscent of the First World War, “with success rates of meters instead of kilometers”.

Ukraine war: Speeches by Putin and Lavrov, Duma special session – what does Russia want to announce?

MOSCOW – The Russian parliament has announced a special session to deal with the areas in Ukraine annexed by Russia. This is reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. Vyacheslav Timchenko, a member of the Russian House of Lords, was quoted as saying that the unscheduled meeting next Wednesday (February 22) will deal with “laws for the integration of the new regions into Russia’s legal framework”.

In October 2022, after six months of bloody fighting in the Ukraine war, Russia annexed four regions of the neighboring country. This happened under international protest and in violation of international law. According to the Kremlin, the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk have since belonged to Russia.

Ukraine war: Putin wants to give a big speech

The day before the session – Tuesday, February 21 – Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on the state of the nation. This was announced by spokesman Dimitri Peskov last week, according to the Russian news agency mug at. Peskov said Putin will address the “current situation,” including the “military special operation” in Ukraine. Putin’s state of the nation address had been repeatedly postponed and last took place in April 2021.

Like the independent Russian news portal Meduza and citing state media reports, a large concert and a rally in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the largest football stadium in Russia, is to follow the next day. Putin spoke there in March 2022 – at that time the TV broadcast abruptly ended.

Vladimir Putin is planning a state of the nation speech for the first time in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

War in Ukraine: Lavrov delivers speech before Duma

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also address the Russian State Duma, according to a report by the Russian state news agency mug, without giving a specific date. He will discuss “key areas of the country’s foreign policy” with the parliamentarians.

Lavrov last spoke before the Duma in January 2022, a few weeks before the start of the Ukraine war. At the time, Lavrov warned against the West inciting Ukraine to provoke Russia – and announced “profound negative changes in world politics”. (smu)