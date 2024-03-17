Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Despite drone strikes and partisan activity, Russia's Lavrov claims the Crimean issue has been resolved. There is also a threat behind it.

Moscow – The Crimean peninsula could become a central source of conflict in the Ukraine war. Russia in particular is confronted with naval drone attacks and partisan activities there. Despite these challenges, Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin's foreign minister, on Saturday (March 16) declared the Crimea “case” finally “closed.” At the same time, Maria Zakharova, his spokeswoman, made accusations against the West regarding the election in Russia.

Putin’s Foreign Minister Lavrov declares “Crimea case” “closed”

Lavrov called the “Crimea case” closed and emphasized: “The case of the belonging of Crimea and Sevastopol is closed. The peninsula is an integral part of Russia.” He made this statement in a video message recorded to mark the tenth anniversary of Russia's controversial annexation of Crimea.

The Foreign Minister painted an extremely positive picture of the situation in Crimea. “Over the past few years, many of the problems inherited from Ukraine have been resolved,” said the Foreign Minister. He emphasized that the residents of the peninsula could look to the future with “confidence and optimism” due to “clear prospects for further development”.

Crimea “an integral part of Russia”: A new threat?

Lavrov's statements could be interpreted as a signal or even a threat to the West or Ukraine. Some experts see Crimea as a kind of “red line” for Putin. The political scientist Gerhard Mangott explained at IPPEN.MEDIA for example, that an impending loss of the peninsula could potentially trigger a nuclear strike.

According to Russian military doctrine, a nuclear strike is intended, among other things, “when Russia faces an existential threat through the use of conventional weapons.” The designation of Crimea as an “integral part of Russia” could be interpreted as a hint in this direction.

On the Russia election: Lavrov's spokeswoman makes allegations against the West

Accusations against the West have also been made in connection with the ongoing presidential elections in Russia. Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that Russia's “adversaries” “did everything over the past year to either disrupt the presidential election, or prevent it from taking place, or distort the concept of the election in various ways.”

She spoke specifically about “disinformation campaigns” and blocked apps from Russian organizations. The West would also use “paid opposition figures”. “But nothing helps them,” Zakharova added.

In fact, Western democracies accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns. Critics see governments in Europe and North America as largely “ignorant” about these dangers. It is likely that the outcome of the Russian election cannot be influenced by either foreign countries or the Russian opposition. Serious candidates to oppose Vladimir Putin have not been accepted and the opposition is intimidated by laws that prohibit criticism of the army and the Ukraine campaign, as well as by repression. There were also early reports of more or less direct election manipulation. (fn)

