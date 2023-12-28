Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

Russia knows about its strengthened position in the Ukraine war. Sergei Lavrov is confident of victory. He doesn't take the truth too seriously – despite protestations to the contrary.

Moscow – The tide in the Ukraine war seems to have turned, at least temporarily. While Ukraine was unable to achieve the ambitious goals of the counteroffensive launched in the summer and there are slowly signs of a decline in willingness to support among Western allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin is perceived to be in a much better position than he was a year ago.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov always “try[s]to tell the truth” – at least that’s what he believes. © IMAGO/Ramil Sitdikov

In Russia they know how to cleverly use this phrase for propaganda purposes – how could it be otherwise? After all, in the Russian state media, all was well with the world even at the time when the country suffered heavy defeats at the start of the Ukraine War. Nevertheless, there is a just from the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Published interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov provides interesting insights into the country's self-perception and illustrates the perpetrator-victim reversal in the Ukraine war.

“Entire collective West against Russia” – Victorious in the Ukraine war thanks to Putin?

For Sergei Lavrov, the matter is clear: for him it is clearly a “result of this hybrid war of the entire collective West against Russia, which was unleashed against us by the hands, the bodies and all other components of Ukrainian society” that “Russia in the “Over the course of this year, we have become significantly stronger” and the unity of the Russian people has increased. This is the achievement of the entire Russian people, especially the “entire leadership with the President at the top.”

Russia is preparing to implement “all the objectives of the special military operation, including the demilitarization of Ukraine.” The attempts of Western countries to resolve the conflict in such a way that Kiev is declared the winner are nothing more than window dressing. Ultimately, the “Ukrainian peace formula” is just a “figment of a sick imagination.”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Volodymyr Zelensky's “Ukrainian peace formula” includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the release of all prisoners of war, a tribunal against Russian war criminals and security guarantees for Ukraine. A first meeting on the Ukrainian head of state's plans took place in Copenhagen in June of this year. Most recently, during his visit to Argentina for the inauguration of the new head of state Javier Milei, Zelenskyj met with several South American heads of state to talk about the plans. He immediately announced on X (formerly: Twitter) that the next round of talks would take place in January.

The dollar as an instrument of the USA – Does Russia respect the needs of developing countries?

The Russian Foreign Minister mentioned this fact in the interview RIA Novosti not without comment. “A meeting with the participation of Western countries and some states of the global south” took place, in which the “Zelensky formula” was discussed, to the exclusion of the world public. In January, the Ukrainian head of state wants to hold “a whole peace summit” “at which this 'Zelensky formula' should be adopted.”

Lavrov also criticized the USA clearly. They intervened in the world using the dollar “to undermine the legitimate competitive position of countries in different regions.” The dollar becomes an “instrument for interfering in internal affairs, for regime change”. According to Lavrov, the US is disregarding “its own principles of fair competition” by not giving “the BRICS members and other developing countries that have advanced economically and financially” the “quotas in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank” that the actual one does do not correspond to the economic weight of these countries.

Russia always “try[s]to tell the truth” – “sovereign equality of states” as its goal?

The democratic government of the United States is trying to “subjugate not only the entire world, but also its own country in violation of its own constitution,” Lavrov said. Only a “serious internal upheaval” could free the United States from its sense of superiority. Lavrov did not reveal whether Russia plans to help with this “upheaval” – it is certainly conceivable. After all, the now deceased head of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke in November last year about interfering in US elections and declared that he would continue to do so in the future. “We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Progozhin said at the time.

Regarding the tasks of Russian domestic policy in the coming year, Lavrov said it was about ensuring an objective perception of Russia. After all, unlike the West, Moscow “always tries” to tell the truth on the international stage. “We always try to tell the truth, to speak directly. This is especially necessary in the current circumstances, when everyone needs to know who is who, who is worth what and who aspires to what,” Lavrov said. In addition, Russia strives to fulfill the most important principle of the UN Charter: “respect for the sovereign equality of states”. Russia doesn't seem to have gotten particularly far with its attempt to tell the truth. (tpn)