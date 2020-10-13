Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the actions of the United States led to the loss of capacity of modern institutions, he called an example of Washington’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty) and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3)

“You said that modern institutions are losing their functionality, significance and meaning. I would like to understand what prompted you to this conclusion? Because the only reason for the obvious, universal reason for making such generalizations, I see the policy of the United States of America, ”Lavrov said during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

As reported RIA News, the head of the diplomatic department also stressed that the United States withdrew from UNESCO, WHO, the UN Human Rights Council.

At the same time, he recalled that Moscow is ready to discuss concrete measures to verify the moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range missiles proposed by the Russian side.