Lavrov: West refused to reflect Nord Stream investigation in G20 declaration

The West refused to reflect in the G20 declaration the need for an honest investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. This approach was criticized by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports TASS.

“Our call to reflect in the document the need for an impartial, honest investigation was categorically rejected by our Western partners,” Lavrov said during a press conference following the meeting of the G20 Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) in New Delhi. According to him, that is why the declaration was blocked, and the results of the discussion will be presented in the summary, which will be delivered by the Indian chairmanship.

In addition, the minister clarified that China, together with Russia, sought to include a paragraph on Nord Streams on the sidelines of the G20 in the declaration, and most of the developing members of the G20 expressed understanding to the two countries.

Earlier, German Ambassador to Moscow Andreas von Geyr explained that the silence of the West about the explosions at Nord Stream was due to the fact that the investigation into the incident had not yet been completed. At the same time, he called the very fact of the sabotage unacceptable.

Explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he accused the United States of involvement in sabotage on gas pipelines.