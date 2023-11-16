Lavrov: the issuance of an arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad proved the bias of Western courts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the issuance of an arrest warrant against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad proved the bias of the Western judicial system. This is reported by TASS.

A French court issued an arrest warrant for Assad on November 15. The politician was accused of using chemical weapons in 2013.

According to AFP sources, a total of four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the use of chemical weapons, including against the brother of the Syrian President Maher Assad, commander of the Syrian Republican Guard (an elite military formation designed to protect the Syrian authorities). The court also issued an arrest warrant for two more generals, their names are not given.

In March 2013, the UN announced the launch of an international investigation into the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria. After government forces in August were suspected of using sarin gas in Ghouta, which killed hundreds of civilians, the Syrian authorities, under the threat of a military strike from the United States, promised to get rid of the chemical arsenal and signed the Chemical Weapons Convention.

US bases in Syria regularly come under fire

According to the Pentagon, over the past month, American military bases in the Middle East have been attacked more than 50 times, and about 60 military personnel were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Thus, on November 16, it became known that an American military base near the Omar oil field in eastern Syria came under fire. Several rockets were fired at the base and a fire started. After the shelling, combat aircraft were scrambled into the air.

Also, two days ago, two United States bases in Syria were attacked simultaneously by drones. An American base south of the city of Rumeilan in eastern Syria, as well as a base in the northeast of the country, near the city of Hasakah, were hit by three drones.

In response to increasing attacks on US bases, the US military launched strikes on two targets in Syria.

The President has no higher priority than the safety of the U.S. military, and he ordered today’s actions to send a clear message that the United States will protect itself, its citizens, and its interests. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

US strikes weapons depot of pro-Iranian groups in Syria

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on allegedly Iranian-owned targets in Syria in response to a series of attacks on US military forces.

On President Biden’s orders, US forces carried out self-defense strikes against two sites in western Syria used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the US strike on Syrian territory is a gross violation of international law and the country’s sovereignty.

See also Russia warns against implementing the "grain agreement" without its participation Such illegitimate actions by Washington are nothing more than a gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law Vasily Nebenzya Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN

Nebenzya also noted that such forceful actions by Washington could lead to an escalation of the armed conflict in the Middle East.

On November 9, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that on the banks of the Euphrates River in the province of Deir ez-Zor, clashes between the US military and its allied Kurdish formations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), began with the Syrian army.