Foreign Minister Lavrov: More civilians have died in Gaza than in Ukraine since 2014

In almost five months of conflict in the Gaza Strip, more civilians, children, and women have died than in the entire period since 2014 after the coup in Ukraine. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, writes TASS.

“These are huge numbers for this region, and there is no silver lining,” he said. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that Russia actively wants to help the Israelis and Palestinians reach an agreement. According to him, Moscow does not see any other way other than direct dialogue, Lavrov emphasized.

Previously, Lavrov said that the tasks of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza are similar to the goal of denazification during the SVO. According to him, Moscow and Tel Aviv adhere to the idea of ​​eliminating extremism.