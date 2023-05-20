Today, Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the decisions of the G-7 summit currently being held in Hiroshima, Japan.

Lavrov said the decisions taken at the summit were aimed at “containing” Russia and China.

“Look at the decisions that were discussed and adopted today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, aimed at containing both Russia and China,” the Russian minister said in a televised meeting.

The group’s leaders agreed to launch a new initiative to confront what they called “economic coercion.” The leaders of the group (the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan) pledged to take steps to ensure that any party’s attempt to weaponize economic dependence fails and face the consequences.

The leaders said, in a statement, that the initiative, dubbed the “Coordination Program on Economic Coercion,” will use early warning and high-speed information sharing on “economic coercion” with members meeting regularly for consultation.

On Friday, the group also imposed additional sanctions on Russia.