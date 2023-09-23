Foreign Minister Lavrov about Zelensky’s speech at the UN: he was not in a good mood, he was kind of sad

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a press conference at the UN, commented on the speech of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the organization’s General Assembly. He is quoted by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Lavrov assessed Zelensky’s speech with the phrase “he was not in a good mood.” “Then I watched it on TV, he was kind of gloomy,” added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He also explained that he did not listen to the speech live because “I have my own things to do,” citing 33 bilateral meetings during the General Assembly.

But Lavrov also explained that he knew the essence of the Ukrainian leader’s speech. “We all know what he will say. Why waste time? – said the minister.

He also said that Russia will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine.