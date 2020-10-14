Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on Turkey’s role in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. He told about this in air radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to him, Moscow has never qualified Turkey as a strategic ally, first of all it is a partner. He also stressed that Turkey’s actions in the conflict should be transparent, as in Syria.

Lavrov believes that the conflict can only be resolved peacefully, and the parties themselves must meet to develop mechanisms for verifying the truce. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that in order to achieve peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, external observers, including Russian ones, should act, but the parties to the conflict should have the last word.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire came into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.

