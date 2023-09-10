Lavrov: words about Russia’s alleged surrender of Karabakh are not true

Statements by the Armenian authorities about the alleged surrender of Karabakh by Russia do not correspond to reality. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“Some figure, in my opinion, the head of parliament, allowed himself to speak out in the sense that Russia gave Karabakh to Azerbaijan. It’s hard to imagine a more incorrect and dishonest statement,” said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

There is no need to blame Russia for “surrendering” Karabakh, Lavrov emphasized. “[Властям Армении] you have to answer to your people yourself,” he advised.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Moscow’s alleged withdrawal from the region in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The Kremlin did not agree with Pashinyan’s assessment of the latest events around Karabakh, saying that Russia is an integral part of the region. “Russia cannot leave Armenia,” stressed Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.