Russian officials in charge of foreign policy have never made and will never make provocative statements about Kazakhstan and the agreements with it. About this in interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Kazakh TV channel Khabar 24.

The minister was asked to comment on some “provocative speeches” of Russian politicians about Kazakhstan, without specifying what specific statements and people were being discussed. “I think that such dubious, somewhere provocative statements from politicians, some parliamentarians, is an inevitable part of democratic life (…) Never, I assure you, never such statements that undermine the existing international legal basis of our relations will not even be clothed in a semblance of real politics, ”the diplomat replied.

Lavrov also noted that there are different politicians, including those who draw attention to themselves with controversial statements, but those who determine Moscow’s foreign policy will always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan.

In December last year, the Kazakh authorities were outraged by the statement of State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov, who said that “the territory of Kazakhstan is a great gift from Russia.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic handed a note to Russia and asked Moscow “to take measures to prevent further statements of this kind from statesmen of the Russian Federation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2020, on the eve of voting on amendments to the Constitution, announced that certain republics that became part of the Soviet Union, upon leaving it, received “a huge amount of Russian lands.” Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, explaining Putin’s statement, said that Russia has no territorial claims to its neighbors.