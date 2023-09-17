Lavrov: supplies of longer-range missiles to Kyiv will not change the situation in Ukraine

Possible US supplies of longer-range missiles to Kyiv will not change the situation in Ukraine. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the channel “Russia 1”, a fragment of the interview was published in Telegram-channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“This will not change the essence of what is happening – that’s a fact. What is happening is that Ukraine has been prepared, for many years, to fight with its hands and its bodies to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” Lavrov said, commenting on the news that Kiev could receive ATACMS missiles.

He stressed that the United States controls the fighting in Ukraine, supplying Kyiv with weapons, ammunition and intelligence.

On September 10, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that American leader Joe Biden may soon make a positive decision on sending ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Kyiv has repeatedly persuaded its allies to supply these weapons to fight Russian ammunition depots and headquarters located far from the front line.