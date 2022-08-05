Russia cannot be represented at the UN General Assembly. This was stated on August 5 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, answering a question from Izvestia at the final press conference following his visit to Asia.

The minister noted that Western countries “are not allowed to decide this.”

“As for the level of our presence, whether this delegation will be from Moscow, or whether our American colleagues, in the spirit of their love of freedom, will be able to ban the visit, we’ll see. At the very least, the United States, as the host country of the headquarters, has a legal obligation to all UN members to provide everyone with the opportunity to comfortably and normally participate in the work of any bodies of the organization. The United States, of course, skimps on this with its duty,” the minister said.

Lavrov also said that recently “once again” he sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, who, in turn, should seek from the hostess of the headquarters that “she behaved decently.

“Moreover, this agreement that was reached between the UN and the United States regarding the stay of the UN headquarters implies the right of the Secretary General to initiate arbitration if Washington violates its obligations. For several years now, the General Secretary for some reason has been unable or unwilling to use this right of his. We remind him that he has it. They must be actively used,” the head of the Foreign Ministry noted.

Lavrov pointed out that the Russian side has been reminding the UN Secretary General of the need to exercise its right to hold the United States accountable since the administration of US President Barack Obama, which in the last weeks of its stay in the White House criminally took away diplomatic real estate from the Russian Federation.

Including the facilities where the Russian office of the UN is located.

“Let’s hope that the United States realizes that even with their reputation in the international arena, it is important for them to avoid the impression that they are afraid of discussions and are trying to block the channels of those countries whose position is contrary to the American one,” Lavrov added.