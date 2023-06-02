Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he does not read British yellow papers in response to a request from journalists to comment on the news that the BRICS summit was postponed to China. He expressed his opinion during a press conference on June 1.

“As I understand it, this news was published only in one yellow English newspaper, and I don’t read English newspapers,” the Russian Foreign Minister answered the question of journalists whether the news about the postponement of the summit was true.

On this day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also called the Western media’s information about the possible postponement of the BRICS summit a fake. He stressed that the event will take place on the 20th of August in Johannesburg, as agreed.

On May 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would take part in the BRICS summit in South Africa “at the proper level.”

During the briefing on May 31, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the parties during the event will discuss topical issues on the international agenda, interaction at leading multilateral platforms, and exchange views on the prospects for developing the BRICS strategic partnership, including the institutional development of the association.

However, the day before it became known that Sergey Lavrov had already arrived in the Republic of South Africa to participate on June 1-2 in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

BRICS is an interstate association that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It was founded in June 2006 as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the Ministers of Economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa later joined.