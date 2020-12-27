Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to which Russian President Vladimir Putin is prohibited from attending international sports competitions. He spoke about this in an interview with the Match TV channel.

The head of the department called this measure unacceptable. “It is unclear and, I think, unacceptable the provision concerning the prohibition of the heads of state to attend sports events. Although there are glimmers of decency, which says that except for cases when the head of state or government, where the competition takes place, sends a personal invitation, ”Lavrov explained.

According to the minister, after the decision of the CAS “we will all draw the right conclusions.” He noted that the court decided not to resort to collective responsibility, and pure athletes, unlike past Winter Olympics, will no longer have to apply for a special invitation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Lavrov also drew attention to indulgences: permission to have national symbols on sports uniforms, regulation of spectator behavior and the opportunity for them to have national symbols.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret over the CAS decision. “And of course we have a negative attitude towards him,” he said. Federation Council member Vladimir Dzhabarov stressed that Moscow will challenge this decision. The senator called the ban an absolute lawlessness.

On December 17, CAS published a list of sanctions against Russian sports. The Russians were deprived of the right to compete at the World Championships, Olympics and Paralympics under the national flag for two years. Russian officials will not be able to hold leadership positions in any international sports federations and attend major sports events. In particular, the Russian Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and State Duma deputies cannot attend the World Championships and the Olympic Games.