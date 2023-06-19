Home page politics

For the first time, Germany has an official security strategy – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts with incomprehension.

Moscow – Sergey Lavrov warns Germany: The Russian Foreign Minister criticizes the first national security strategy of the Federal Republic. The decisions of the German authorities are not guided by the country’s logic and interests, Lavrov said on Sunday (June 18). Unsurprisingly, Lavrov took issue with the strategy published by the traffic light coalition, which states that Russia has become the number one threat.

Lavrov: statements “are based neither on logic nor on the interests of Germany”

“I find it difficult to comment on the actions, statements and documents of modern German politicians. They are based neither on logic nor on the interests of Germany or the German people,” Lavrov said in an interview on the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”, published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

“Berlin always says that it defends European values ​​in Ukraine. If Germany considers the return to National Socialism to be the values ​​that are now flourishing in Ukraine, that is very sad. It’s a dangerous turn of events,” the minister added. In its propaganda, Russia justifies the war in Ukraine, among other things, with the unfounded accusation that a National Socialist state rules there.

Sergey Lavrov railed against the German security strategy. © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/imago

Security strategy: Germany “stands for a free, independent and democratic Ukraine”

In the security strategy, the traffic light government had made it clear that “today’s Russia is the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region for the foreseeable future.” Neither Germany nor NATO sought hostility or confrontation with Russia, but “we are in the alliance ready and able at all times to defend our sovereignty and freedom and that of our allies.” The Federal Government is committed to strategic risk reduction and the promotion of predictability and stands up for a free, independent and democratic Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.” It applies to prevent the war from spreading to neighboring countries.

The deliberations on the security strategy began in March 2022 – shortly after the start of the Ukraine war. There had also been criticism of the strategy in Germany. Union faction leader Friedrich Merz had presented this as a great disappointment. “What we have here now as a national security strategy is bloodless in content, strategically irrelevant, operationally without consequences and foreign policy uncoordinated,” said Merz, who is also CDU chairman, on June 14 in Berlin. There was no coordination with the federal states, the European partners and in the transatlantic alliance with the USA.

Security strategy: CDU and left with criticism, traffic lights satisfied

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) also criticized this on June 15 after consultations with the state heads of government. The countries would also have responsibilities for internal security, cyber security and disaster and civil protection. The left, however, accused the federal government of focusing its security strategy too much on the military. Party leader Janine Wissler said on Wednesday (June 14, 2023) in Berlin that only arms spending was backed by specific financing targets. The traffic light coalition partners were satisfied with the result of the strategy. (cgsc with dpa)