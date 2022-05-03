Toast on the Lavrov case: “Our job is to bring news, not to declare war on Russia”



Giuseppe Brindisi, conductor of “Zona Bianca” on Rete 4is in the eye of the storm for his controversial interview with the Russian foreign minister Sergej Lavrovwhich precisely to the microphones of Mediaset made unacceptable comparisons between Volodymyr Zelensky, notoriously Jewish, e Adolf Hilterwhich he said would also have Jewish origins.

The controversy that followed the broadcast turned into a sort of information processin which the main accusation against Giuseppe Brindisi was to have conducted an interview without contradictory. On the day dedicated to freedom of the press, the Mediaset host responded strongly to these attacks in the course of “24 Morning”, on Radio 24: “Anyone who talks about an interview without cross-examination has obviously not seen it. I interrupted twice Lavrov, telling him that it is a paradox to speak of the ‘denazification’ of a country whose president is a Jew. It was from my observation that his tirade started on the fact that Jews are their own worst enemies and that even Hitler it would have had Jewish origins. I have reviewed the interview several times and I am more and more convinced that I have only done my job, which does not consist in declaring war on Russia, but in bringing news. And from the news interview came out. Just look at the change of attitude on the part of Israel, which was credited as a possible mediator: yet Israel did not criticize the interview, but the contents “.

Giuseppe Brindisi he also responded to criticism for saying “good work”, greeting Lavrov at the end: “I am a polite person and I say hello, but I said: ‘Good work and let’s try to bring peace’. Enrico Letta he criticized me for this, but I wish him to take on political roles that would lead him to meet Lavrov and shake his hand, perhaps for gas deals. Also applies to Mario Draghi, who made other criticisms of the interview “.

The European Commission: Italy must not host people subjected to sanctions on TV

Andrea Romanoa deputy of the Democratic Party, retorted that Letta was Prime Minister and “obviously” met the Russians, adding however: “The issue is how we relate to certain regimes, which are not all the Russia. There is also a Russia that wants peace and to which a voice must be given. Brindisi is a serious person, I think the theme is broader. There is an Italian case, also raised by the European Commission, on people subjected to sanctions who find space in our broadcasts, including La7 and Rai. In this way sanctions are violated and peace is put at risk “.

According to Giuseppe Brindisi, however, the theme concerns the freedom of the presswhich should never be questioned: “Do we criticize Russia because they lack it and then we want to do the same? Lavrov is the Russian Foreign Minister, or rather a person with whom one must negotiate, if one really wants peace. it is never good and I say this thinking of the criticisms of those ’embedded’ journalists of Ukraine, a country that I have always supported and to which I am convinced that it is right to send weapons. If these colleagues are fighting for freedom, we are doing the same what. Maybe I’m wrong, but I have the feeling that, paradoxically, these censorships play the game of the Russians “.

“I would certainly do the interview with Lavrov again tonight. If we question my questions, I should reveal what happens. when Italian politicians come on the air, revealing the negotiations, the requests to know who the other guests will be and what questions will be asked. I would really raise a fuss “, Brindisi added controversially.

Remembering to be “a former journalist, self-suspended”, Andrea Romano he replied that it is not a question of questioning freedom of the press, but rather of defending it: “Lavrov allowed himself to criticize Western journalism. We should give space to those in Russia who cannot do journalism and in general to real Russia, who wants peace “.

Romano’s invitation found doors already wide open by Brindisi: “Since the beginning of the war we have tried to interview everyone – explained the Mediaset host – with an eye to the Ukrainians. I believe I have done my job. , with an interview that helped to make people understand what they think in Russia. I’m not ashamed at all and I defend it. Nothing can stop the freedom of the press “.



Read also:

Center-right, Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi summit. Crosetto premier hypothesis

Klaus Davi: “Lavrov? Racist and anti-Semitic: he will distance Israel from Putin”

Winds of War: Serbia challenges the US and the EU with China’s weapons

Murder Genoa, Perrino: “The police are not enough, we need psychologists”

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: “Yes, even women can be violent”

La7, Santoro vs Jebreal: “Me with Putin? You frequent the powerful”. VIDEO

Banca Generali, new online blog dedicated to financial education

CDP Academy, second Corporate MBA launched with MIP

Burger King announced opening of the chain’s 70th direct restaurant