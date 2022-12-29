Lavrov ruled out negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Zelensky’s “peace formula”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the “peace formula” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the conflict in the country. He spoke about this in an interview with RIA News.

Russia assessment

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry called Zelensky’s formula illusory and ruled out a dialogue between the two countries on such conditions. According to him, Ukraine is not ready for communication.

Putting forward all sorts of ideas and “formulas of peace”, Zelensky cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and Kherson region, the payment of reparations by Russia, the turnout “with confession to international tribunals”, etc. Of course, we will not talk to anyone under such conditions. Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Earlier, the Kremlin also commented on the initiative put forward by the Ukrainian leader. The official representative of the presidential administration of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said that Zelensky’s initiatives are aimed not at peace, but at the continuation of hostilities. In his opinion, Kyiv needs to recognize the existing realities.

Probability of negotiation

Lavrov, in an interview with the agency, said that Moscow did not refuse a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. He recalled that immediately after the start of the special operation, Zelensky invited Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. Moscow accepted his invitation and held several meetings with Ukrainian representatives.

The Minister noted that the rounds of negotiations showed the possibility of finding “mutually acceptable agreements.” However, during the dialogue, “Zelensky’s complete lack of independence in making important decisions” was revealed. “Already in April, at the behest of the Anglo-Saxons, who were interested in continuing hostilities, he quickly stopped negotiations and sharply toughened his position,” Lavrov emphasized.

“Formula of the World”

During his address to the leaders of the G7 countries, Zelensky named three steps that will lead to peace on the territory of Ukraine. He demanded that Kyiv be provided with modern weapons, that the country be assisted in restoring financial, energy and social stability in 2023, and that the “peace formula” he called earlier be fulfilled.

The world knows our position. This is respect for the UN Charter, respect for our territorial integrity, respect for our people and proper responsibility for terror – this is punishment for all those guilty and full compensation by Russia for the damage caused to us Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine presented the “formula for peace” during an online speech at the G20 summit in November. It consists of ten conditions, the fulfillment of which will ensure the restoration of peace in the country. Among them – the cessation of hostilities, ensuring nuclear, energy and food security of Ukraine.

The president’s new calls were the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources and the expansion of the grain deal.