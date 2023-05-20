The Western track in Russian foreign policy has completely exhausted itself. This was announced on Saturday, May 20, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a meeting of the XXXI Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP). The speech was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Russian diplomatic department.

“There has been a turning point. Hopes for integration with the West as a sovereign power did not come true. <...> We now feel these things in practical terms,” the minister said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow has already entered the phase of the most acute confrontation with the aggressive bloc, which includes the United States, the European Union (EU) and NATO. At the same time, Russia in the current situation does not show hostility.

“We are forced to respond firmly, on principle, and consistently to the war declared on us. Hostility comes from the other side of the barricades, the barricades that separate those who want to live by their own mind and in the interests of their peoples from those who want to live at the expense of others,” he added.

Earlier during the meeting, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the decisions taken at the summit of the leaders of the “big seven” (G7) countries in Hiroshima, Japan, are aimed at double containment of Russia and China. He stressed that the EU and NATO countries have set themselves the goal of eliminating Russia as a geopolitical competitor, the existence of which is incompatible with achieving the goal of Western global domination.

Lavrov also added that the United States is applying the theory and practice of the “melting pot” to Europe and other regions of the world, forcing them to be in a subordinate political state to Washington. This unceremoniousness and obsession with one’s own greatness leads international relations into a very difficult situation, the minister noted.

On May 17, it became known that the United States at the G7 summit will prepare a new package of anti-Russian sanctions in conjunction with the upcoming discussion on the issue of monitoring compliance with anti-Russian restrictions in order to make sure that ways to circumvent sanctions are stopped, as well as to increase the impact of them in the coming months.

The G7 summit under the chairmanship of Japan is being held in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.