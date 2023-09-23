Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov called the West an “empire of lies” at a speech at the UN

The West is a real “empire of lies,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a speech at the UN General Assembly, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

He cited as an example the rejection of the principle of equality and total non-negotiability, which, according to him, became the “calling card” of the collective West.

“Accustomed to looking down on the rest of the world, Americans and Europeans often make promises and undertake obligations, including written and legally binding ones. And then they are simply not fulfilled,” the minister said.