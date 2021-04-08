Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Washington’s stupid line towards Moscow. He stated this following the results of negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, reports on Thursday, April 8, RIA News…

“Even such a pro-Washington structure as the Atlantic Council is already publishing materials criticizing the absolutely dead-end line of the United States with respect to Russia, and maybe even a stupid one,” said the head of the department.

According to him, such a line does not bring any results from the point of view of the goals previously announced by the state, including during the period of imposition of sanctions.

In March, it was reported that a war broke out at the American Atlantic Council, a NATO think tank, over an article on Russia. The council’s newsletter posted material in which experts argue that the US should not focus on human rights in its relationship with Russia and that democratization in Russia will not necessarily benefit US foreign policy interests. Thereafter, 22 Atlantic Council staff and fellows condemned their colleagues.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that the administration of American leader Joe Biden is considering the possibility of expelling Russian diplomats and imposing new sanctions in response to hacker attacks and alleged interference in the elections, in which Washington blames Moscow. Russia has repeatedly denied all these accusations, calling them unsubstantiated.