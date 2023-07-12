Lavrov: the conflict in Ukraine will continue while the West thinks about the defeat of Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the terms for the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the confrontation will not end while the West thinks about the defeat of Russia by the hands of Kyiv. TASS.

“Why does the armed confrontation in Ukraine not stop? The answer is very simple – it will continue until the West abandons plans to maintain its dominance and obsession with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia through the hands of its Kyiv puppets, ”the Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to Lavrov, at present, Moscow sees no signs of a change in this position, as Western countries continue to actively supply the Ukrainian military with weapons and “push” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue fighting.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to shell the Kerch Strait, as well as the Russian regions – Rostov and Bryansk regions – would have been impossible without the assistance of the West.