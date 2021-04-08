Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the US policy towards Russia “stupid.” He stated this on April 8 during a press conference in Kazakhstan.

He stressed that “even such a pro-Washington structure as the Atlantic Council” publishes materials that criticize the “US stalemate in relation to Russia.”

“Maybe even stupid, which does not bring any result from the point of view of the goals that were announced when the sanctions were introduced,” the head of the department noted.

On the night of April 7-8, it became known that the US administration plans to expel Russian diplomats from the country and apply new sanctions in connection with the completion of investigations of alleged “offenses” of Russia. This concerns the alleged interference in the US presidential elections in 2020 and the alleged SolarWinds by a person belonging to Russia.

To which Lavrov announced earlier on April 8 that Moscow would respond to any unfriendly actions on the part of Washington.

On March 29, Bloomberg reported that the White House is finalizing a response to cyberattacks, which allegedly used SolarWinds software, and is soon going to provide the options available on this issue to Biden. In February, the US administration reported that the SolarWinds cyberattack was likely carried out by a hacker with ties to Russia.

Biden said on March 17 that Russia must “pay” for “meddling” in the US presidential election. Biden’s statement was preceded by National Intelligence Office Report, which indicates that the Russian Federation allegedly interfered in the US presidential elections in 2020. After that, Washington announced new anti-Russian sanctions.