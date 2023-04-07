Lavrov said that for peace agreements with Ukraine, the West needs to take into account the interests of Russia

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, said that in order to start peace negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries need to take into account the interests of Russia. The minister’s words are reported by the correspondent of Lenta.ru.

According to Lavrov, Western countries should take into account the right of the inhabitants of Donbass and neighboring territories “to live the way their ancestors lived.”

The minister also recalled Moscow’s readiness to start the negotiation process, provided that it takes into account legitimate Russian interests.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the West, with the help of Ukraine, is fighting competitors and trying to “cancel” Russia, and called the delay in the negotiation process “an unscrupulous method”.