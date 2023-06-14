Lavrov: Moscow will not extend the grain deal if the agreements do not work before July 17

Russia will not extend the grain deal if the package of agreements does not work before July 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Writes about it TASS.

He called Moscow’s condition for extending the deal. “If the Istanbul “package” does not work, as it was initiated by UN Secretary General António Guterres, before July 17, then there can be no talk of any further extension,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

Earlier in June, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said there were no prospects for extending the grain deal. According to him, Moscow stated that the condition for the further operation of the agreement is the observance of five points, without which the functioning of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN is impossible. However, these requirements are not met.

Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the country to withdraw from the deal. He stressed that grain corridors are also used to launch maritime drones.