Russia is ready to discuss security issues in the context of Ukraine when “the US is ripe.” This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov in an interview TASS, published on Tuesday, December 27th.

“For our part, we are ready to discuss security issues both in the context of Ukraine and in a broader strategic plan. Let’s wait until Washington “ripens” to realize the inferiority of its current course,” he said.

The minister stressed that the United States must also realize that there is no alternative to building relations with the Russian Federation on a mutually respectful, equal basis, with the obligatory consideration of legitimate Russian interests.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Washington was pursuing a confrontational anti-Russian course that was becoming more and more acute. He noted that relations between the Russian Federation and the United States are in an extremely deplorable state due to the fault of the States.

On December 23, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the state of Russian-American dialogue is now comparable to the “Ice Age”, but Washington does not want a complete break. He stressed that contacts with representatives of the US administration are sporadic.

At the end of November, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia and the United States were not conducting a dialogue on the situation in Ukraine, but periodically exchanging “signals” about what was happening.

On November 10, the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, said that Washington was waiting for signals from Moscow that it was ready for negotiations on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, stressed that the US and Ukrainian authorities agreed to create the appearance of Kyiv’s desire to enter into peace talks with Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

