Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov negatively assessed the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on restrictions for Russian officials.

According to the head of the foreign policy department, it is incomprehensible and unacceptable.

“There are also glimmers of decency, where it is said that except for cases when the head of state or the cabinet of ministers, where the competition is taking place, sends a personal invitation,” Lavrov is quoted as saying “Match TV”…

He also called the permission for athletes to wear national symbols on their uniforms “relaxation”. The Minister noted that he opposes the use of doping, which, in particular, negatively affects the health of athletes. In addition, he stressed that “there are things that need to be eliminated in the international movement for the purity of sports.”

Lavrov added that, despite the long work with WADA, the Russian side at a certain period underestimated the need to work in this structure.

“It’s good that the crisis with RUSADA is finally over,” concluded the head of the Foreign Ministry.

On December 17, CAS ruled in a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). The court upheld the sanctions against Russian athletes, but reduced their validity to two years instead of four.

The CAS ban on attending the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as world championships for two years applies to representatives of the Russian government. The document specifies that these include, among other things, deputy ministers, ministers, deputy prime ministers, the prime minister and the country’s leader.

The Federation Council announced their intention to challenge the CAS decision to ban Russian President Vladimir Putin from attending the Olympic Games and World Championships for two years.