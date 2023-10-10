The hallmark of the “collective West” has long been the rejection of the principle of equality and the associated total inability to negotiate. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the article “Compliance with the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation is the key to international peace and stability,” published on October 10 on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Americans and their Western colleagues take on obligations, but do not fulfill them.

Thus, he recalled that after the end of the Cold War, the Soviet and then Russian leadership were given assurances regarding NATO’s non-expansion to the East.

“But these assurances from Western leaders turned out to be a deception; they had no intention of fulfilling them. They were also never embarrassed that, by bringing NATO closer to the borders of Russia, they grossly violated the agreements taken at the highest level in 1999–2010. official commitments under the OSCE not to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others and not to allow military-political dominance in Europe by any country, group of countries or organizations: NATO persistently did – and is doing – exactly what it pledged not to do,” added Lavrov.

In addition, the minister pointed out that Russia’s proposals to conclude agreements with the United States and NATO on mutual security guarantees in Europe without changing Ukraine’s non-aligned status were rejected.

“The West continued to systematically militarize the Kiev regime, which was brought to power as a result of a bloody coup and was used as a springboard for creating direct military threats to our country and for destroying its historical heritage on the lands of legitimate Russian interests,” he wrote.

Earlier, on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has always been against Ukraine’s entry into NATO, because the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to Russian borders threatens its security.

On October 6, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the West’s denial of Russia’s national interests could lead to the outbreak of a destructive war in Europe.

Additionally, on October 5, Douglas Bandow, a former aide to President Ronald Reagan and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said that Washington and its allies irresponsibly contributed to the circumstances that gave rise to the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, US policy cost the lives of Ukrainians, but this is not due to insufficient support from Kyiv, but to a series of foreign policy miscalculations.