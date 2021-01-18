The US authorities have failed to provide citizens with free access to information, and indications that corporations have blocked the accounts of incumbent American leader Donald Trump is deceit. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The point is <...> that the state has grossly failed in fulfilling its obligations to ensure access to information. When it was reported, it was not the American government that cut off the oxygen for those who were recognized by all these platforms as a source of unscrupulous, unreliable information, and, they say, corporations did not sign any pacts. This is all from the evil one, ”he said during a press conference.

Lavrov recalled the OSCE pacts and decisions, which Western countries are constantly citing, which indicate the state’s obligation to provide all people with free access to information on its territory.

Commenting on the nomination of diplomats during the presidency of Barack Obama to posts in the US State Department, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that this allows negotiations between Moscow and Washington “without swinging”, and also gives Russia an opportunity to understand the line of the United States.

At the same time, Lavrov noted that the Russian authorities do not expect radical changes in policy from the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden, adding that the methods of promoting “American leadership” will be somewhat different.

On January 6, supporters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, the US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.

On January 8, Twitter deleted the account of the current US President Donald Trump. His Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch pages were also blocked. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will remain frozen until the end of his presidency.

The Twitter administration restricted the American leader’s access to the site after a publication in which he called for calm amid protests in Washington, and a video message urging supporters to disperse.

However, on January 16 Facebook and Instagram suddenly restored access to Trump’s account.