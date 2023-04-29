Lavrov: a multipolar world order should be based not on fear, but on a balance of interests

The basis of a multipolar world order should be a balance of interests, universally recognized norms of international law and mutual respect, not fear. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports TASS.

According to the diplomat, the whole world is interested in such an approach. “Today, everyone needs to recognize the irreversibility of the formation of a more just, polycentric world order,” he said.

Lavrov added that at present the challenges and threats are of a pronounced cross-border nature, stressing that the only reasonable option is to unite the efforts of key world centers on the principles of the UN Charter, and not confrontation.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the efforts of Western countries to isolate Russia have suffered a complete failure. According to Lavrov, the attempts of Washington and its satellites to force the international community to live according to the order invented by it are failing.