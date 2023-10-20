Russia, having adopted a law revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), simply wanted to “mirror” what the United States was doing in this situation. Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this on October 20.

“We do not plan to change our attitude towards the actions provided for in this agreement. And we are withdrawing ratification solely because the United States has been mulling over its ratification for many years and clearly has no intention of doing so,” the minister said in a comment to the channel “Russia 1”.

In response to the journalist’s subsequent question whether such actions could “sober up the Americans,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that he “doesn’t know what a sober American looks like politically.”

Earlier on October 20, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Viktor Vodolatsky, said that the United States conducted nuclear tests on the day when the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in order to show the world that Washington doesn’t care what’s going on around it. According to him, the Russian Federation made the right decision by withdrawing ratification of the CTBT.

In turn, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS and a participant in projects under the auspices of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, suggested that the underground explosion carried out by the United States may be a signal to Russia that it is impossible to conceal potential nuclear tests in the future. In his opinion, the Americans are thus developing technologies for detecting nuclear tests by other countries.

On October 18, underground nuclear tests took place in the US state of Nevada. This happened on the day when the State Duma, in the third and final reading, adopted the law on the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT. Then, on October 25, it will be considered by the Federation Council.

The question of the need to revoke ratification was raised on October 5 by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Before this, in June, the head of state noted that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. At the same time, the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, thereby creating a precedent, Putin emphasized then.

The CTBT was adopted in September 1996. It provides for a ban on testing and any other nuclear explosions for civilian or military purposes anywhere. The withdrawal of ratification, according to various estimates, does not mean the start of testing, but rather spurs an arms race.