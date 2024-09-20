Lavrov calls Putin’s words about supporting Harris in US elections a joke

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about supporting US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election a joke. The Russian Foreign Minister said this in an interview with Sky News Arabia, the video was published on YouTube-the department’s channel.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin was joking. He has a good sense of humor,” the diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov noted that the Russian leader repeatedly resorts to jokes during public speeches. The minister noted that he does not see any difference between the election campaigns in the United States for a long period of time.

Earlier, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov refused to help the US “decode” Putin’s words about Harris. He also emphasized that the president comments on journalists’ questions related to the international agenda.