The Western minority should behave decently and respect all members of the international community. This was announced on April 24 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. No one allowed the Western minority to speak on behalf of all mankind. We must behave decently and respect all members of the international community,” he said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that it has long become inconvenient for Western countries to negotiate in universal formats, such as the UN. In this regard, the theme of the unity of democracies and various “clubs of the elite” are actively used, acting in circumvention of the United Nations.

Lavrov stressed that in this way the West arrogantly rejects the key principle of the UN Charter – the sovereign equality of states. He also recalled the words of the head of the foreign service of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, that Europe is a Garden of Eden, and the rest of the world is a jungle.

During the same speech, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the world had probably approached a more dangerous line than during the Cold War. According to him, this is a consequence of the financial and economic aggression of the West, which destroys the benefits of globalization, when the US and its allies abandon diplomacy and demand a showdown on the battlefield.

Earlier that day, the Russian foreign minister arrived at UN headquarters to attend a meeting of the Security Council. Lavrov is expected to hold talks with UN Secretary General António Guterres. During them, they may touch on the topic of the grain deal, as well as the position of the UN regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

On April 23, the US denied visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to fly to New York with Lavrov. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that these actions can be called manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists.