Lavrov called for not allowing the UN to be drawn into “pseudo-peace initiatives” regarding Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the UN not to allow itself to be drawn into “pseudo-peace initiatives” regarding Ukraine. He made this statement to the Secretary General of the international organization, Antonio Guterres, as reported on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Minister emphasized the importance of observing the principles of impartiality and equidistance, including on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine.

“An urgent appeal is addressed to Guterres to prevent representatives of UN structures from being drawn into politicized pseudo-peace initiatives in the context of the Ukrainian crisis,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Guterres, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, also discussed the current geopolitical situation, including the most pressing problems on the agenda. Special attention was paid to cooperation between Russia and the UN, their further interaction, and the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were also discussed.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the UN secretariat, headed by the Secretary General, is obliged to maintain neutrality in accordance with Article 100 of the Charter of the international organization.