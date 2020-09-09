Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned that Germany is demonstrating a completely unacceptable perspective to the authorized calls for and requests of Russia concerning the state of affairs with Alexei Navalny. Reported by TASS…

“In fact, we’ve got accrued plenty of questions for our German colleagues concerning the completely inappropriate perspective to the official requests that we ship to Berlin, together with the despatched official request of the Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace for authorized help in accordance with the settlement between our nations,” mentioned the diplomat at a press convention at present, answering a query about summoning the German ambassador in Moscow to the Russian Overseas Ministry.

“We’re not happy with the essence of the response to our authentic, authentic, authentic calls for to satisfy obligations underneath intergovernmental agreements on authorized help, we’re additionally not happy with the completely unacceptable tone during which this place of the German facet is communicated to the world group,” Lavrov added.

He additionally mentioned that the Federal Republic of Germany had left Russia’s inquiries unanswered for a very long time, and reacted to all reminders, in his phrases, arrogantly: “you your self know all the things, it’s a must to reply for all the things”.

As well as, the minister informed the press that the opposite day the German authorities refused to reveal details about the chemical evaluation, which was carried out in one of many Bundeswehr institutes, in order to not enable Moscow “to get an impression of what information within the area of chemical compounds the Bundeswehr has.”

Earlier at present, the Russian Overseas Ministry responded to the attraction of the G7 nations on the state of affairs with Navalny, explaining that they persistently search from Berlin to supply the outcomes of a medical examination of the oppositionist in keeping with the official request of the Russian Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace, however the German facet “didn’t discover it attainable to reply promptly and constructively.”

Navalny turned sick on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The board urgently sat down in Omsk, the place he was hospitalized, put into a man-made coma and related to a ventilator. Later, the oppositionist was transported to the Berlin clinic Charite.