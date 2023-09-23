Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov called for expanding the composition of the UN Security Council

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for expanding the composition of the UN Security Council. He spoke about this at a speech at the UN General Assembly, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that expansion is possible by eliminating the underrepresentation of the countries of the World Majority – Asia, Africa and Latin America – in its composition.

“It is important that new members of the Security Council – both permanent and non-permanent – enjoy authority both in their regions and in such global organizations as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Earlier, Lavrov called the exercises of the United States and its European NATO allies unprecedented, with testing scenarios for the use of nuclear weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

On Saturday, September 23, it was reported that Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the country supports the proposal of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to limit Russia’s veto power at the UN.