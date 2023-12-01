Lavrov accused Blinken and Borrell of cowardice after their departure from the OSCE Ministerial Council

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are simply cowards who are afraid of any conversation with facts in hand. So their escape from the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) commented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“They probably believe that by doing so they emphasize their intention to isolate Russia. But I think that they are simply cowardly, they are afraid of any honest conversation with facts in hand,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Russian minister named a solution for the OSCE to exit the crisis. According to him, for this it is necessary to resume mutually respectful and equal dialogue between the participating states, as well as observe the fundamental rule of consensus.