Lavrov called Biden’s visit to Kyiv a spectacle and declared the futility of aid to Ukraine

A new aid package to Ukraine will not help Kyiv win the conflict with Russia and speaks of the futility of trying to support the Kiev regime, and the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev was more of a spectacle than a real visit. This is how Biden’s meeting with Zelensky was called by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports TASS.