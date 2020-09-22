Attempts to revise history and belittle the role of the peoples who contributed to the Victory over fascism look absurd against the background of the 75th anniversary of the UN. This was announced by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a video message on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly (GA) on Monday, September 21.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke on behalf of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation. website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the politician, looking back on the past, the countries admire how the founder of the World Organization sought to build a democratic system of international relations.

Lavrov recalled that the countries united in a “united impulse”, with the goal of saving future generations from the scourge of a terrible war, as well as returning faith in human rights and creating conditions for justice in the world order and social progress.

“Against this background, attempts to revise history, to belittle the role of the peoples who made a decisive contribution to the Victory over fascism look absolutely absurd. The memory of those who perished at that terrible time is sacred. We must all remember the lessons of history, honor the feat of the soldiers-liberators, ensure the safety of the monuments erected in their glory, ”added the Russian diplomat.

Earlier on September 21, during a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the UN rostrum to once again accuse Russia of aggression against his country and an attempt to restore the division of the world into spheres of influence.

On the same day, the speech of the co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea Roman Chegrinets at the UN European Regional Forum was interrupted after the words “Russian Crimea”.