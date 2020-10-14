Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be resolved using military force, reports RIA News.

The minister noted that Russia does not share the position of Turkey, which has confirmed its intention to support any actions of Azerbaijan, including the military.

Earlier, Armenia declared martial law and stated that Baku supports Ankara, after which the Turkish authorities emphasized that they would provide Azerbaijan with any support it requested.

On October 10, Baku and Yerevan agreed to cease fire in order to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead, but after a while the parties began to accuse each other of violations of the ceasefire.

In turn, the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, also believes that Turkey’s participation in the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh, taking into account the support of Azerbaijan’s position, will not contribute to a peaceful settlement.