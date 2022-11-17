Lavrov, confirmation from Bali hospital arrives: “The minister is being treated in cardiology intensive care”

An indiscretion, the one launched by Republicwhich could mess up the narration of the facts: the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may have been taken to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, Bali for some treatment after having fallen ill as soon as he landed in Indonesia, where the head of Russian diplomacy was to participate in the G20. The news would have emerged during a visit by Republic to the hospital in the provincial capital, asking the staff for information.

On the one hand thepublic relations office, which was clear: “We can only confirm that a G20 delegation came to our hospital. She asked for medical assistance and we provided it. But we are not authorized to give information about the delegation, the individual involved, the diagnosis or treatment”. On the other the words of a young clerk in the Cardiology department, which would provide overwhelming proof of hospitalization: “Exactly. ICCU Ward, second floor” answers a reporter’s question Republic.

And the acronym ICCU, in fact, stands for Intensive Cardiac Care Unit. “We have two intensive care units here: the ICU, which treats all patients; and the ICCU, dedicated only to those with heart problems that require intensive interventions,” they added from the hospital office.

Last Monday the American agency Associated Press reported that Lavrov had been taken to hospital for unspecified physical problems. Local sources, both from the Indonesian government and from local health facilities, had confirmed the news, and had specified that the 72-year-old diplomat had gone to receive “some cardiac therapy”.

His spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, however, had denied via Telegram: “Serghej and I are reading the news from Indonesia, and we can’t believe our eyes: it turns out that he was hospitalized. This, of course, one top fake news“. The same Lavrov he added: “This is not a new kind of game in politics. Western journalists should be more truthful. They would need to write the truth”. So he had himself filmed in Bermuda shorts and a T-shirt while he was studying the G20 dossiers by the poolside of his hotel.

Lavrov at his hotel in Bali. He says reports about his health are a “political game” https://t.co/OddllPDgq7 pic.twitter.com/GKu0Ffo1st — Pjotr ​​Sauer (@PjotrSauer) November 14, 2022

It is then that the governor of Bali had provided another version: “Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital for a checkup. He left the hospital after a short checkup and his health is in good condition,” he said. The director of governance services at the Indonesian health ministry, Dr Sunatro, confirmed that the minister had visited the facility, but was now “thank God he is fine”.

Although absolute certainties are lacking, it would seem that the facts have gone differently from what Russia explained.

