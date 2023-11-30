The speech of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers) will touch upon the security crisis in Europe caused by the reluctance of the United States to build a normal order of relations.

“The desire of a certain country – the United States of America – to do everything to prevent the normal course of cooperation and building collective security on the European continent,” Zakharova said on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

She also said that, following Ukraine and the Baltic countries, Poland decided to boycott the OSCE meeting with the participation of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov’s plane landed in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, where the meeting will be held, on Wednesday at 22:59 local time (00:59 Moscow time on November 30). The two-day format of the OSCE Ministerial Council includes plenary sessions and other events within the council and on its sidelines. Lavrov’s program includes both multilateral and bilateral negotiations.

On November 29, Zakharova reported that in preparation for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, “all sorts of intrigues” were being carried out against Russia. She noted that some Western states understand that they have brought the situation in the organization to “an existential crisis of this structure,” while others continue to “press the pedal of absolutely Russophobic frenzy.”

Prior to this, on November 28, in protest against the participation of the Russian minister in the meeting, Ukraine, followed by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, announced that they would boycott the meeting in Skopje.