After not traveling to South Africa for the Brics summit, the Russian president is also absent from the G20 meeting in India and sends his foreign minister to represent him. What’s really behind this? In Russia, there is no such thing as a vice president, although it might seem that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plays similar roles – at least as far as foreign policy is concerned.

At the G20 summit in India this weekend, Moscow will not be represented by President Vladimir Putin, but by his government’s head of diplomacy. A few weeks ago, Lavrov also represented the Russian leader at the meeting of the Brics countries, in South Africa.

Analysts already suspected that Putin would not travel to South Africa, primarily for fear of being arrested. A few months ago, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against him.

The reason is suspected illegal deportations of children during the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin rejects the allegations and does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction. South Africa, on the other hand, by recognizing the authority of the Hague Court, is legally obliged to extradite the wanted individuals.

India would be “unsafe country”

For expert Felix Riefer, the ICC arrest warrant must have been, in fact, the main reason for Putin’s refusal to travel to South Africa. But, in the case of India, this would not be an equally obvious explanation, since the country, like Russia, also does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court.

“India was not considered a safe country [pela Rússia]”, said Riefer, who is the author of a book on Russian foreign policy.

Moscow has good connections with India since the Soviet era, but at the same time, the government in New Delhi collaborates with the West, “also with the United States, on the issue of arms supply,” he added.

South Africa and India are not the only countries Putin has spurned travel to recently. According to press reports, he was expected in Turkey in August, but plans changed and the Russian leader received his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Russian resort of Sochi.

Within this perspective, observers suggest that the security aspect could be one of the reasons why the Russian leader does not like to travel to countries considered unsafe. Some cite as an example the recent death of the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash in Russia, although there are suspicions that Putin himself may have been behind it.

For Riefer, this is just speculation. He says that China would be the only country that would be on Putin’s travel plans, with a visit scheduled for October.

The last time Putin was present at a Brics meeting was in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic. His last face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden took place in June 2021 in Geneva.

At the G20 meeting held the same year, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping only participated via videoconference. At the G20 in India, both will be absent.

Lavrov is Putin’s “executioner”

Would Putin’s forced or voluntary isolation mean a more prominent role for Serguei Lavrov on the international stage?

The 73-year-old minister is one of the president’s closest collaborators. In 2024, he will complete twenty years in office, which is a record for a member of Putin’s cabinet.

The former US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, stated in January 2023 to Foreign Policy magazine that he admires Lavrov for his efficiency and for being “very experienced and astute”.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov was admired in the West, agrees Felix Riefer. But he has since “put his reputation on the line” by defending “the Russian regime’s policy of realignment”.

Riefer does not believe the minister will be given the role of Putin’s replacement in terms of foreign policy. “Lavrov has absolutely nothing to say in terms of Russian foreign policy, he must only await Putin’s directions. He is not an autonomous foreign minister.”

He was not close to planning the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, says Riefer. According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the minister was only informed a few hours before the invasion, on February 24, 2022.

The former German ambassador to Moscow, Rüdiger von Fritsch, has a similar assessment of the Russian foreign minister.

“Lavrov was and remains Putin’s ‘executive assistant’ for policies,” the diplomat told DW. “Talented, intelligent, but without the stature of a Gromyko,” he analyzed, referring to former Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko.

Riefer believes Putin’s abstinence from foreign travel will certainly have consequences for Russian foreign policy. “It increasingly isolates Russia, and it also depends on how much space Lavrov is given in the negotiations.”

The expert assesses that, in general, Putin’s absence is a “sign of weakness” of the Russian leadership, but also of the influence of international institutions such as the ICC in The Hague, which are traditionally considered “relatively impotent”.