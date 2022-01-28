EP Friday, 28 January 2022, 12:32



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this Friday that, “as far as it depends on Russia”, there will be no war in Ukraine, given the rise in tensions in recent weeks, although he has warned that Moscow ” He will not allow his interests to be trampled on.

“There will be no war, so it depends on Russia. We do not want to fight, although we will not allow our interests to be ignored, grossly trampled on, “Lavrov said in an interview with several Russian media, including the Sputnik news agency.

Thus, he stressed that the proposals for security guarantees presented to the United States and NATO “are not an ultimatum” and recalled that Western countries undertook a series of commitments within the framework of the (OSCE) not to strengthen their security the expense of others.

“Now, when (the United States) tries to present our proposals as an ultimatum, we remind them of it and we will get them not to avoid it, but to say honestly how they interpret what their president signed,” said the Russian foreign minister.

The Russian Foreign Minister has been willing to receive the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, to address the normalization of relations between the two countries. “If Zelensky wants to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations, which are affected by the unilateral actions of his regime, (…) we are ready.” Even so, Lavrov has warned Ukraine that if what it wants to discuss is the situation in the east of the country, it should go to the Trilateral Contact Group, made up of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). .

“Please, let him come to Moscow, Sochi, Saint Petersburg, wherever he remembers”, he said, before adding that, if what he wants to discuss is the situation in eastern Ukraine, he should go to the Group of Trilateral Contact, made up of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Lavrov’s words came after Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said on Thursday that neither the United States nor NATO had taken Russia’s concerns into account when drafting the document in response to Moscow’s demands.

Peskov clarified that there is “little ground for optimism”, a line in which Lavrov himself expressed himself on Thursday by stressing that “there is no positive reaction” because the document does not respond to the “main theme”, the expansion of NATO and security guarantees.

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has warned that there is a “clear possibility” that Russia launches an invasion in Ukraine during the month of February, according to the spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, Emily Home.